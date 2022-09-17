A local resident steppes between graves as he looks for relatives at a place of mass burial during an exhumation in the town of Izium

Local resident Volodymyr Kolesnyk steps between graves as he looks for relatives at a place of mass burial during an exhumation, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Saturday.

 Reuters / GLEB GARANICH

IZIUM, Ukraine — Dressed in white protective suits and wearing rubber gloves, Ukrainian emergency workers on Saturday dug up more bodies from a wooded burial site in territory recently recaptured from Russian forces, while townspeople looked for dead relatives.

Ukraine says hundreds are buried at the site discovered this week, including at least 17 Ukrainian servicemen found in a mass grave on Friday and others who may be civilians buried in individual graves marked with flimsy wooden crosses.