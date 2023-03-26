Private foreign military advisors train new Ukrainian recruits

New Ukrainian army brigade recruits take part in a military exercise conducted by foreign instructor Magnus Ek, 53, in infantry training, combat tactic, shooting range practice and first aid training, in the eastern Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 27, 2023. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

 VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA

KYIV -- Ukraine shut the eastern town of Avdiivka to non-military personnel on Monday, describing it as a post-apocalyptic wasteland, as Kyiv tried to break the back of Russia's flagging winter offensive before a counter-assault of its own.

A Ukrainian general said Kyiv was planning its next move after Moscow appeared to shift focus from the small city of Bakhmut, which Russia has failed to capture after several months of the war's bloodiest fighting, to Avdiivka further south.