An evacuation from the front line village

Police officers put body armor on children before evacuation from their village near the front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on Thursday. 

 STRINGER

KYIV -- Ukraine told critics of the pace of its three-month-old counteroffensive to "shut up" on Thursday, the sharpest signal yet of Kyiv's frustration at leaks from Western officials who say its forces are advancing too slowly.

Since launching a much vaunted counteroffensive using many billions of dollars of Western military equipment, Ukraine has recaptured more than a dozen villages but has yet to penetrate Russia's main defenses.