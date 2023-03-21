FILE PHOTO: U.S. M1 Abrams tank which will be deployed in Latvia for NATO's Operation Atlantic Resolve is unloaded in Garkalne

U.S. M1 Abrams tank which will be deployed in Latvia for NATO's Operation Atlantic Resolve is unloaded in Garkalne, Latvia, in 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

 Ints Kalnins

WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon plans to speed up the delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a U.S. official and a source familiar with the situation said, providing the vital equipment to Kyiv as soon as this fall.

In January, the Biden administration pledged to supply Ukraine with 31 advanced M1A2 Abrams tanks after months of shunning the idea of deploying the difficult-to-maintain tanks to Ukraine.