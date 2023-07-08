FILE PHOTO: 155mm Base Burn Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions (DPICM) rounds wait to be loaded in South Korea

Dozens of 155mm Base Burn Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions (DPICM) rounds wait to be loaded at a U.S. Army motor pool at Camp Hovey, South Korea, on Sept. 20, 2016.

 U.S. Army/2nd Lt. Gabriel Jenko/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV — Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov welcomed a U.S. decision to send cluster bombs to Kyiv, saying it would help to liberate Ukrainian territory but promised the munitions would not be used in Russia.

The U.S. announced on Friday it would supply Ukraine with widely banned cluster munitions for its counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces.