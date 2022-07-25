Ukraine weapons

An HIMARS vehicle drives on the road in Eastern Ukraine on July 1.  

 Anastasia Vlasova/Washington Post

NEAR IZYUM, Ukraine - If only they had more, and more sophisticated, weapons from the West, Ukrainian officials often tell their American counterparts and anyone else who will listen, they could make short work of Russian invaders. Last month's arrival of the first of what are now a dozen U.S. multiple-launch precision rocket systems, known as HIMARS, has already been a game changer, soldiers here said this week.

Since a recent HIMARS strike on an enemy ammunition depot in Izyum, located southeast of Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, Russian shelling has been "10 times less" than before, said Bohdan Dmytruk, a battalion commander in Ukraine's 93rd Mechanized Brigade.

A Ukrainian serviceman opens the door to an HIMARS vehicle in Eastern Ukraine on July 1. 
Kuzia, the commander of the unit, gets inside the HIMARS vehicle in Eastern Ukraine on July 1.  