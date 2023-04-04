Ukrainian President Zelenskiy pays official visit to Poland

Poland's President Andrzej Duda welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, April 5, 2023.

 ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/REUTERS

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Poland on Wednesday, buoyed by the latest announcement of U.S. military aid, as Russian troops pressed on with their long and costly battle to seize the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Zelenskiy planned to thank his Polish allies, who have provided vital weaponry to his government since Russia's invasion and have taken in millions of Ukrainian refugees.