Kitten rescued from fire caused by military strike in Kharkiv

A member of emergency services rescues a kitten found amid a fire caused by a military strike on a restaurant-hotel complex in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in this screen grab from a handout video obtained by Reuters on September 4, 2022.  

 STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/VIA REUTERS

KYIV - European leaders on Sunday sought to ease the impact of high energy prices across the continent, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned of a difficult winter, even as he reported progress in a counter-offensive against Russian troops.

Zelenskiy thanked his forces in his nightly address on Sunday for taking two settlements in the south and a third in the east, as well as additional territory in the east, saying he had received "good reports" from his military commanders and head of intelligence.