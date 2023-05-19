G7 Summit in Hiroshima

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron speak during the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Saturday.

 Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

HIROSHIMA, Japan -- Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with India's Narendra Modi on Saturday and was due to meet other "Global South" leaders at a Group of Seven (G7) summit aimed at broadening support for his country in its war against Russia.

The three-day G7 meeting in the Japanese city of Hiroshima has already agreed new sanctions on Russia and measures to stand up to what it called China's economic coercion, drawing the ire of Moscow and a complaint to the summit host Japan from Beijing.