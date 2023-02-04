Aftermath of recent shelling in Donetsk

Rescuers on Saturday use a crane to remove debris of a multi-story residential building in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, which was damaged in recent shelling in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

 PAVEL KLIMOV/REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that the situation on the front lines in the east of the country was getting tougher and Russia was throwing more and more troops into battle.

Russian forces are slowly gaining ground in the Donbas region, encircling the city of Bakhmut north of Donetsk and battling to take control of a nearby road which is a major supply route for Ukrainian forces. They are also trying to capture Vuhledar, southwest of Donetsk.