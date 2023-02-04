Rescuers on Saturday use a crane to remove debris of a multi-story residential building in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, which was damaged in recent shelling in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that the situation on the front lines in the east of the country was getting tougher and Russia was throwing more and more troops into battle.
Russian forces are slowly gaining ground in the Donbas region, encircling the city of Bakhmut north of Donetsk and battling to take control of a nearby road which is a major supply route for Ukrainian forces. They are also trying to capture Vuhledar, southwest of Donetsk.
“I’ve often had to say the situation at the front is tough, and is getting tougher, and it’s that time again. ... The invader is putting more and more of his forces into breaking down our defenses,” Zelenskiy said in a video address.
“It is very difficult now in Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Lyman and other directions,” he continued.
Earlier in the day, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar wrote on Telegram that Russian efforts to break the defenses in Bakhmut and Lyman had failed.
Lyman, which lies just to the north of Bakhmut, was liberated by Ukrainian forces last October.
Ukraine, Russia swap prisoners
Ukraine and Russia traded almost 200 prisoners of war in a swap announced separately by both sides on Saturday, with the bodies of two British volunteers also being sent back to Ukraine.
The Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said 116 Ukrainians had been returned, while Russian news agencies cited Moscow’s defense ministry as saying 63 Russian POWs had been freed.
“We managed to return 116 of our people, defenders of Mariupol, partisans from Kherson, snipers from the Bakhmut (front) and other heroes of ours,” Yermak wrote on Telegram.
Zelenskiy said in a video address that since the war started last February, Ukraine had secured the release of 1,762 men and women from Russian captivity.
Yermak also said the bodies of British volunteer aid workers Andrew Bagshaw and Chris Parry had been sent back to Ukraine.
Bagshaw and Parry were killed during an attempted humanitarian evacuation in eastern Ukraine in January, Parry’s family has previously said.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said the released Russian servicemen included “sensitive category” persons, whose exchange was made possible through the mediation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to agencies.
Odesa battles to restore power
The Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Saturday restored power to critical infrastructure after a fire broke out at an overloaded substation, leaving nearly 500,000 people without electricity, a top official said.
The blaze, which erupted earlier in the day, is a new blow to the country’s ailing energy grid that has been hammered by Russian strikes for months.
Officials said repairs could take weeks. The government said it would appeal to Turkey for help.
“Power to all critical infrastructure has been restored. The city will therefore have water and heat,” Ukraine Energy Minister German Galushchenko wrote on Facebook late in the day.
“About a third of the city’s consumers now have lighting,” he said, without giving precise details, adding that 31 high-power generators were on their way to the city.
The CEO of the state grid operator, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, earlier said critical equipment that had already been damaged several times by Russian missile strikes burst into flames when it could no longer “withstand the load.”
He told a briefing that any further Russian missile or drone attacks could make matters even worse.
Since October, Moscow has waged a campaign of massive missile attacks on energy infrastructure.
Moscow says the strikes aim to reduce Ukraine’s ability to fight; Kyiv says they have no military purpose and are intended to hurt civilians.
“The situation is difficult, the scale of the accident is significant, it is impossible to quickly restore power supply,” Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.
Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko said practically all of the city had lost power after the incident, and that as of Saturday afternoon about 500,000 people faced outages.
That represents about half of Odesa’s pre-war population of one million, when it was Ukraine’s third largest city.
“Today’s power supply (availability) allows to supply the city and the district about 40 or 45%, but if we factor in critical infrastructure, then of course very little is left for ordinary citizens,” Kudrytskyi said.
The temperature in Odesa stood at 35.6 degrees on Saturday and is due to dip below freezing for much of next week.
Shmyhal said he had ordered Ukraine’s foreign ministry to appeal to Turkey to send powerships — vessels that carry power plants — to come to the city’s aid.