VATICAN CITY -- Ukraine's Eastern Rite Catholic bishops bluntly told Pope Francis at a meeting on Wednesday that some of his comments about Russia had caused great pain and were being used by Moscow to justify a "a murderous ideology."

In a statement that was remarkable for its candor, they said their two-hour session with the pope at the Vatican was a "frank conversation."