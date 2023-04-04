Funeral of Ukrainian servicemen and the four-time world kickboxing champion Vitalii Merinov in Ivano-Frankivsk

Wife Vita and brother Serhii react next to a coffin with the body of Vitalii Merinov, the four-time world kickboxing champion and Ukrainian serviceman, who was deadly injured in a fight against Russian troops in Luhansk region, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, during a funeral ceremony in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine April 3, 2023.

 REUTERS/Yuriy Rylchuk
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB. Wife Vita and two-years-old daughter Leia react next to a coffin with the body of Vitalii Merinov, the four-time world kickboxing champion and Ukrainian serviceman, who was deadly injured in a fight against Russian troops in Luhansk region, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, during a funeral ceremony in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine April 3, 2023.

IVANO-FRANKIVSK, Ukraine  - Hundreds of residents of the Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk turned out to mourn four-times world kickboxing champion Vitalii Merinov after he was killed in action fighting Russian troops.

Merinov, 32, died in a hospital last week after he was wounded in the eastern region of Luhansk, claimed and partially controlled by Russia.

Two-years-old Leia looks on next to a coffin with the body of her father Vitalii Merinov, the four-time world kickboxing champion and Ukrainian serviceman, who was deadly injured in a fight against Russian troops in Luhansk region, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, during his funeral ceremony in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine April 3, 2023. 