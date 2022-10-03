Ukrainian service member dismount a cannon from a captured Russian armoured personnel carrier near the town of Izium

Ukrainian service member dismount a cannon from a captured Russian armoured personnel carrier, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Izium in Kharkiv region, Ukraine October 2, 2022. 

 Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

KYIV - Ukrainian forces achieved their biggest breakthrough in the south of the country since the war began, bursting through the front and advancing rapidly along the Dnipro River on Monday, threatening supply lines for thousands of Russian troops.

Kyiv gave no official confirmation of the gains, but Russian sources acknowledged that a Ukrainian tank offensive had advanced dozens of kilometers along the river's west bank, recapturing a number of villages along the way.

Destroyed Russian vehicle is seen near a road in Kharkiv region

A destroyed Russian vehicle is seen near a road, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine October 2, 2022.  