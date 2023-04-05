Aftermath of recent shelling in Donetsk

An employee of a car repair shop stands next to a vehicle after a recent shelling in which his colleagues were killed, in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on Thursday.

 ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS

NEAR BAKHMUT, Ukraine — Ukrainian and Russian forces battled in Bakhmut, the devastated eastern city which has become a symbol of Kyiv’s defiance, while seven civilians were reported killed by Ukrainian artillery strikes in Russian-controlled areas.

Ukrainian soldiers in trenches just outside Bakhmut said they were ready for a long-anticipated counter-offensive once the weather improves. Elsewhere, other Ukrainian recruits trained hard for new combat missions.