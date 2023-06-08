Ukrainian soldiers in a Soviet-era tank

Ukrainian soldiers in a Soviet-era tank during practice maneuvers in the Zaporizhzhia region on May 24.  

 Heidi Levine/Washington Post

 KYIV, Ukraine - The Ukrainian military has launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces, opening a crucial phase in the war aimed at restoring Ukraine's territorial sovereignty and preserving Western support in its fight against domination by Moscow.

Ukrainian troops, including specialized attack units armed with Western weapons and trained in NATO tactics, intensified their strikes on front-line positions in the country's southeast Wednesday night, according to four people in the country's armed forces, beginning a significant push into Russian-occupied territory.