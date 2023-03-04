WASHINGTON -- Two Ukrainian pilots are in Arizona to fly flight simulators and be evaluated by the U.S. military, officials said on Saturday, as Washington remains mute on whether it will send fighter jets or sophisticated remotely piloted drones to Kyiv.

The U.S. and allies have been flooding Ukraine with weapons from Javelin missiles to HIMARS rocket launchers, but sophisticated jets and the largest armed drones have not been pledged to Ukraine by Western allies.