Ukrainian servicemen ride atop of a tank on a road to the frontline town of Bakhmut

Ukrainian servicemen ride atop of a tank on a road to the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 12, 2023. 

 STRINGER/REUTERS

KYIV  - Russia said on Friday that Ukrainian forces had attacked Russian positions along almost 100 km (60 miles) of the front line near Soledar, a small mining town near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine that Moscow's forces seized in January.

As anticipation grows of a Ukrainian counteroffensive aiming to drive Moscow's forces out of the land they have seized in the last 15 months, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed earlier reports that Ukraine had made some gains near Bakhmut, but appeared to play down suggestions of a wider push.

Kyiv Mayor Klitschko shows a Kh-47 Kinzhal Russian hypersonic missile warhead in Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko shows a Kh-47 Kinzhal Russian hypersonic missile warhead, shot down by a Ukrainian Air Defence unit amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a compound of the Scientific Research Institute in Kyiv, Ukraine May 12, 2023. 
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko shows a Kh-47 Kinzhal Russian hypersonic missile warhead in Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko shows a Kh-47 Kinzhal Russian hypersonic missile warhead, shot down by a Ukrainian Air Defence unit amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a compound of the Scientific Research Institute in Kyiv, Ukraine May 12, 2023. 