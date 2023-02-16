United States ready to defend Baltic allies, defense secretary says Feb 16, 2023 Feb 16, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin listens during a news conference in Tallinn, Estonia February 16, 2023. INTS KALNINS/REUTERS Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save VILNIUS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday the United States was ready to defend the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania if required."The United States remains steadfastly committed to the freedom and sovereignty of our Baltic allies," Austin told a news conference in Tallinn after talks with Estonian leaders."We stand united with you to deter and defend against any threat to our common security."(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Editing by Terje Solsvik) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY United States ready to defend Baltic allies, defense secretary says U.S. issues declaration on responsible use of AI in the military +4 Ukraine says Russians mounting constant attacks, pouring in forces +2 NH National Guard delegation visits El Salvador Khodorkovsky warns West of war with China if Russia wins in Ukraine Diplomatic spat deepens as U.S. examines Chinese balloon debris +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular US fighter jet shoots down airborne object over Canada Super Bowl flyover will showcase Navy's 'Carrier Air Wing of the Future' U.S. fighter jets shoot down octagonal object near Canadian border U.S. shoots down fourth object as China flings new accusation The VA is 'fighting like hell' to get toxic exposure benefits to veterans, McDonough says Khodorkovsky warns West of war with China if Russia wins in Ukraine NH National Guard delegation visits El Salvador Back from break, Bruins fall to Caps, 2-1 Biden may give speech on balloon, unidentified objects Ukraine readies along all fronts for Russia's next big attack Request News Coverage