U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visits Tallinn

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin listens during a news conference in Tallinn, Estonia February 16, 2023. 

 INTS KALNINS/REUTERS

VILNIUS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday the United States was ready to defend the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania if required.

"The United States remains steadfastly committed to the freedom and sovereignty of our Baltic allies," Austin told a news conference in Tallinn after talks with Estonian leaders.