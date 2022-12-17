Aftermath of shelling in Donetsk

Donestk resident Amiram stands next to his friend’s house destroyed by recent shelling in Ukraine on Saturday.

 REUTERS

KYIV — Basic services were being restored in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, on Saturday after the latest wave of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure, as residents navigated a city gripped by fog and girded for a holiday season marked by uncertainty.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a quarter of Kyiv remained without heating but that the metro system was back in service and all residents had been reconnected to water supply by early morning.