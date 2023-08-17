FILE PHOTO: Netherlands' Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly during a media day

Netherlands’ Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly alongside an aircraft simulating aerial interceptions during a media day illustrating how NATO Air Policing safeguards the Allies’ airspace in the northern and northeastern region of the Alliance, on July 4.

 REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

WASHINGTON — The United States has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to defend against Russian invaders as soon as pilot training is completed, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

Ukraine has actively sought the U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets to help it counter Russian air superiority.