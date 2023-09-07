U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) holds a press conference in Washington

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) holds a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 31.

 JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s latest request for Ukraine assistance faced new hurdles in Congress on Thursday as factions of Republicans argued over federal spending ahead of a possible October government shutdown.

Last month, Biden asked Congress to approve $40 billion in additional spending, including $24 billion for Ukraine and other international needs and $16 billion in disaster relief, testing the country’s willingness to keep supporting Ukraine during its counteroffensive against Russian invaders.