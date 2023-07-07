155mm Base Burn Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions (DPICM) rounds loaded in South Korea

A U.S. Army soldier transfers a 155mm Base Burn Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munition (DPICM) round into a vehicle during a load exercise at Camp Hovey, South Korea, on Sept. 20, 2016.

The United States announced on Friday that it would supply Ukraine with widely-banned cluster munitions for its counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces, and NATO’s leader said the military alliance would unite at a summit next week on how to bring Ukraine closer to joining.

Rights groups and the United Nations secretary-general questioned Washington’s decision on the munitions, part of an $800 million security package that brings total U.S. military aid to more than $40 billion since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.