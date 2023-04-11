FILE PHOTO: U.S. Defense Secretary Austin testifies at Defense Department budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in March.

 reuters/KEVIN LAMARQUE

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday said the United States will investigate the recent purported leak of classified documents until the source of them was found.

Reuters has reviewed more than 50 of the documents, labeled “Secret” and “Top Secret,” that first appeared on social media sites in March and supposedly reveal details of military capabilities of some U.S. allies and adversaries.