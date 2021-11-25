Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) transits in close formation as one of 40 ships and submarines representing 13 international partner nations during Rim of the Pacific 2016.
Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) and her compliment of more than 140 crewmembers arrived at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard on Tuesday.
While at the shipyard, Cheyenne will undergo several system upgrades and scheduled maintenance work as the first of its class to go through the Navy’s service life-extension program.
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is the Navy’s center of excellence for attack submarine overhaul, repair and modernization. Cheyenne, the final Los Angeles-class submarine, is the third ship of the U.S. Navy to be named for Cheyenne, Wyo. Measuring 360 feet long and displacing more than 6,900 tons, Cheyenne is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.
The contract to build Cheyenne was awarded to Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company on Nov. 28, 1989, with its keel laid on July 6, 1992 and commissioned Sept. 13, 1996.
After operating out of Pearl Harbor since 1996, Cheyenne changed its homeport to Groton, Conn., on June 28, and was assigned to Submarine Squadron 12. Most recently, from October 2019 to December 2020, Cheyenne completed two Western Pacific deployments in support of the Global War on Terror, in addition to numerous fleet exercises.
Cheyenne’s Commanding Officer is Cmdr. Samuel Bell. He assumed command Jan. 22, 2021. Cheyenne’s host community is Portsmouth.