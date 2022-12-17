USS America

The USS America pulls into Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, July 21, 2014. The Navy announced Dec. 13, 2022, that a future America class ship will be named the USS Fallujah to commemorate battles fought by Marines in Iraq. 

 Scott Pittman/U.S. Navy

A future America-class amphibious assault ship will bear the name USS Fallujah to commemorate the battles Marines fought in that city during the Iraq War, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced Tuesday.

"It is an honor to memorialize the Marines, Soldiers, and coalition partners that fought valiantly and those that sacrificed their lives during both battles of Fallujah," Del Toro said at a press briefing. "This namesake deserves to be in the pantheon of iconic Marine Corps battles and the [amphibious assault ship's] unique capabilities will serve as a stark reminder to everyone around the world of the bravery, courage, and commitment to freedom displayed by those who fought in the battle."