The island of the USS Gerald R. Ford CVN-78 on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

 Kendall Warner

The USS Gerald R. Ford and its strike group completed the final certification needed to ready the aircraft carrier for its maiden warfighting deployment.

The Ford slipped into port Sunday at Naval Station Norfolk following a month-long composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) off the East Coast. While the Navy’s newest and most technologically aircraft carrier has conducted short, training-focused deployments, completion means the Ford is now a certified combat-deployable warship.

The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) underway on its own power for the first time while leaving Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News, Virginia (USA), on 8 April 2017.  The USS Doris Miller will be the fourth carrier in the class when it enters service, which is expected to be in 2032.