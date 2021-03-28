The USS Greeneville arrived at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for a scheduled overhaul on Friday.
The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine has more than 140 crew members.
It returned from its last deployment on Sept. 11, having covered nearly 50,000 nautical miles, according to a news release from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
The submarine measures more than 360 feet long and weighs more than 6,900 tons when submerged.
It was commissioned a U.S. Naval warship at Norfolk Naval Base on Feb. 16, 1996.
The work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard will include scheduled maintenance as well as several system upgrades and modernization, the news release said.