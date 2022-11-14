Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the liberated city of Kherson on Monday.  

 Wojciech Grzedzinski/Washington Post

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a triumphant visit to Kherson on Monday morning, saying that the city's liberation marked "the beginning of the end of the war" and pledging to drive Russia entirely out of his country.

Standing in the central square of Kherson in front of a raucous crowd of several hundred people, Zelensky said Western-supplied weapons played a crucial role in recent battlefield victories but that the victories were paid for in Ukrainian blood.

