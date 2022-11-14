Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a triumphant visit to Kherson on Monday morning, saying that the city's liberation marked "the beginning of the end of the war" and pledging to drive Russia entirely out of his country.
Standing in the central square of Kherson in front of a raucous crowd of several hundred people, Zelensky said Western-supplied weapons played a crucial role in recent battlefield victories but that the victories were paid for in Ukrainian blood.
"Nobody just gave us anything," he said when a journalist suggested that Russian troops had fled the city. "The price of this victory is considered very high," the president said, adding that the cost was "a lot of people wounded and a very high number of dead."
"I think they ran because our army threatened the enemy and they were in grave danger," Zelensky said of the Russians. "There were intense fights. And here is the result: We are here today in Kherson."
Kherson, an important port city located where the Dnieper River meets the Black Sea, was the sole regional capital that Russian forces had managed to capture since the start of their invasion on Feb. 24.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared Kherson city, along with the broader Kherson region and three other Ukrainian provinces, to be annexed and part of Russia - in violation of international law.
Moscow's surrender of the city last week exposed Putin's annexation proclamation as a fantasy, divorced from reality on the ground, and the jubilation of residents upon the arrival of Ukrainian troops suggested that Russia did not enjoy the local support it tried to claim from staged referendums in September.
Asked about Zelensky's visit to the city, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, on Monday reiterated Russia's bogus claim to Ukraine's sovereign land. "We leave this without comment," Peskov said during a conference call with reporters. "You know that this is the territory of the Russian Federation."
Zelensky's visit Monday came as Ukrainian authorities began documenting evidence of atrocities carried out during the more than eight months of Russian occupation of Kherson, including allegations of torture. Some residents said they did not know the locations of loved ones arrested by the Russians.
Standing barely a mile from the Dnieper River marking the edge of Russian-controlled territory, Zelensky appeared relaxed, and the president, a former comedic actor, even cracked jokes.
When asked why it was so important to be in Kherson today, he at first quipped it was because of the region's famously delicious watermelons.
"Honestly, important to be here," he added. "I think I have to speak here and support the people of Kherson, support them so that they would feel we don't just talk about this, promise things, but we come back and raise our flag. And honestly, I also want to feel this emotion, this energy of the people. It motivates me."
Zelensky said he was ready for peace, but not if that meant handing over Ukrainian territory. U.S. officials, in particular, have pressed him in recent days to voice a greater openness to negotiations to end the war.
"We are ready for peace, but our peace for our country," Zelensky said. "It's all our country, all of our territory. We respect the law and respect sovereignty of all countries, but now we're talking about our country and fighting against Russian aggression."
Asked about potential war crimes in the recently liberated region, Zelensky said he could not say for certain how many crimes Russian forces had committed, but he estimated it was in the "hundreds."
Zelensky said officials were working on restoring electricity to the city, where he estimated that about 70,000 to 80,000 residents remain from a population of 300,000 before the invasion.
Zelensky opened his news conference by welcoming journalists and then warning them to be careful, as much of the city remained at risk of Russian mines.
That included the regional administration building behind him, which remained closed as demining units swept it.
"Be careful please, now, I ask you," Zelensky said as a crowd on the other side of the square chanted "Z-S-U!" the acronym for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
"We already have some victims of mines," the president said.
After Zelensky finished speaking, the governor of the Kherson region, Yaroslav Yanushevych, told reporters that restoring electricity to the city was a priority, but the work could only begin once the mine-clearing operation was completed.
Yanushevych said that all four electrical lines to the city had been destroyed but that officials were working "day and night" to restore power, which has been without electricity for more than a week.
- - -
The Washington Post's Natalia Abbakumova in Riga, Latvia contributed to this report.