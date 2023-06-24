Moments after Vladimir Putin vowed to crush the armed rebellion by mercenaries, the Wagner Group reportedly said the Russian president made the wrong choice during his speech and that the country will soon have a new premier. The mercenaries, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, have claimed control of two Russian cities in their bid to oust the nation's military leadership and claims to have also downed three military helicopters. The rebel group also said it had faced little resistance from the National Guard as it advances.

In an address to the nation, a visibly miffed Putin said the armed mutiny by Wagner mercenaries was a 'stab in the back' and that the group's chief, Prigozhin, had 'betrayed' Russia.