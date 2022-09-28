U.S. Vice President Harris visits Japan

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris receives a briefing from members of the U.S. Navy while on the USS Howard naval ship, at Yokosuka Naval Base, in Yokosuka, Japan September 28, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

 LEAH MILLIS

TOKYO -- Vice President Kamala Harris was headed to Seoul, South Korea, and the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the Koreas on Thursday, just hours after North Korea test-fired missiles and underscored ongoing regional tensions.

Aides said the visit is intended to show unwavering U.S. commitment to South Korea's security but took on new urgency after the two short-range ballistic missiles were shot off North Korea's east coast on Wednesday.