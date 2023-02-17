FILE PHOTO: The remains of a body are seen next to a destroyed Russian helicopter, near Makariv

The remains of a body are seen next to a destroyed Russian helicopter, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near Makariv, Ukraine May 5, 2022. 

 CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

Western politicians, military leaders and diplomats are convening with one goal at the top of their agenda: Russian defeat. This year's edition of the Munich Security Conference comes almost a year since the Kremlin unleashed its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, flaring an open war on the European continent that has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions, devastated Ukrainian cities and wrought billions of dollars in damage. The war has galvanized the geopolitical West and led to an emboldened and soon-to-be enlarged NATO.

U.S. and European officials are publicly bullish. On Saturday in Munich, Vice President Harris is expected to give an address that will "convey the continuing U.S. commitment to Ukraine," The Washington Post reported, and assure Kyiv that the vital U.S. support and coordination that has sustained Ukraine's efforts to repulse Russia's invasion will endure. In his speech, French President Emmanuel Macron plans to discuss how to "ensure Russian defeat" and how the West can bolster Kyiv in the months to come.