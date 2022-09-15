Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Samarkand

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022. 

 SPUTNIK/VIA REUTERS

The war in Ukraine may be entering a decisive new phase. The past week saw the stunning success of Ukrainian counteroffensive into the environs of the northeast city of Kharkiv, routing Russian forces across a vast stretch of territory extending as far as the Russian border. In addition to considerable casualties, Russian troops lost significant amounts of materiel, including dozens of tanks and armored vehicles. A resident of one liberated town described the Russian retreat to my colleagues as so hasty that "their pants were flying off."

Not since the initial stages of Russia's invasion of its neighbor - when dogged Ukrainian defenders repulsed Russian columns moving on the capital Kyiv - has there been this level of optimism surrounding Ukraine's capacity for victory. On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky went to the retaken city of Izyum and hailed his compatriots on the front lines. "The heroes are here," Zelensky said at a flag-raising ceremony. "It means that the enemy is gone, ran away."