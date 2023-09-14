FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Putin and North Korea's leader Kim meet in Amur region

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attend a meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023 in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. 

 KCNA/VIA REUTERS

For all the nefarious glamour of Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia - bulletproof trains, a meeting at a remote spaceport, dinner of duck salad and crab dumplings - many experts believe the visit shows the reality of grim battlefield math: The Russian army is burning through artillery shells in Ukraine at a rate it can't sustain. Whether Vladimir Putin can find a solution to this calculation or not is crucial for the next stage of the war in Ukraine.

After the failure of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, the Kremlin's chief aim for the near future is to hold onto the land it did manage to capture, digging into well-fortified positions in a bid to grind down Ukraine's counteroffensive. While much is made of the impact of drones and electronic jamming equipment, just as important if not more has been the use of technology that is, often literally, from the Soviet-era: Mines and artillery.