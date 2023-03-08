FILE PHOTO: A crescent moon is seen during a conjunction with the planets Jupiter and Venus, over the horizon in Ronda

Ukraine's use of commercial satellites to help repel the Russian invasion has bolstered the U.S. Space Force's interest in exploiting the capabilities of the private sector to develop new technologies for fighting a war in space.

But the possible reliance on private companies, and the revolution in technology that has made satellites smaller and more powerful, is forcing the Defense Department to wrestle with difficult questions about what to do if those privately owned satellites are targeted by an adversary.