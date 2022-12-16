Japanese Prime Minister Kishida's news conference in Tokyo

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, on December 16, 2022, addressing some topics such as National Security Strategy, political and social issues facing Japan in today's World crisis. 

TOKYO - Japan on Friday unveiled sweeping changes to its national security strategy and a major ramp-up of its defense budget, a dramatic shift to shed its longtime postwar pacifist constraints as it grapples with increasing security threats and risk of war in the Indo-Pacific.

Wary of the growing military threat posed by China, North Korea's nuclear ambitions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Japan is poised to take a tougher stance to defend itself and improve its capabilities to do so.