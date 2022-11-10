More than 100,000 Russian troops - and about as many Ukrainian troops - are estimated to have died or been injured in the war so far, according to Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"You're looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded," Milley told the Economic Club of New York on Wednesday, according to Agence France-Presse. "Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side."