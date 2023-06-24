Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russian Wagner Group fighters at the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces in Rostov-on-Don

Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin meets with Russia's Deputy Minister of Defense Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, at the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, in this screen grab from a video released on Saturday. 

Yevgeniy Prigozhin is facing arrest after Russian President Vladimir Putin accused him of mounting an insurrection against state military forces. Prigozhin is the leader of the Wagner Group, a Kremlin-linked military contractor. He has long had close ties with Putin.

Internal tensions between Prigozhin and Russian military leaders have been simmering for months, though Prigozhin and Putin had carefully avoided directly criticizing each other. Prigozhin's challenge to the Russian Defense Ministry -- and by proxy, to Putin -- has thrown Moscow into an unexpected crisis that threatens to undermine Putin's war effort in Ukraine.