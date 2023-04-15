FBI arrests U.S. Air Force National Guard employee over the leaks online of classified U.S. documents

FBI agents arrest Jack Teixeira of the National Guard in connection with an investigation into the leaks online of classified U.S. documents, outside a residence in this still image taken from video in North Dighton, Mass., on Thursday.

 WCVB-TV via ABC via REUTERS

Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira is charged with the unauthorized removal and transmission of classified national defense information, including recent assessments of the situation in Ukraine, details of China's approval of the "provision of lethal aid" to Russia in its war in Ukraine and Egypt's secret plans to supply rockets to Russia. The charges carry a potential maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

President Biden, high-profile Department of Defense officials and members of Congress have called into question the clearance process and security protocols that they say gave Teixeira access to the leaked documents.