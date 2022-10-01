M1 Abrams tanks and armored vehicles sit in a rail yard in Southeast Washington

M1 Abrams tanks and other armored vehicles sit atop flabeds in a rail yard in this 2019 file photo.

 LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

The U.S. and Germany remain stuck on efforts to send battle tanks to Ukraine, as officials contend with logistical issues and Europe's own defensive requirements, along with concern about escalating tensions with Russia, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Ukraine's allies have held talks at various levels in recent weeks on whether to send NATO-standard battle tanks -- such as Abrams and Leopards -- to Ukraine, but even as Kyiv's calls for such weapons come with greater urgency, no decision has been taken, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing sensitive matters.