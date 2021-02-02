NORWALK, Conn. — General Dynamics is gearing up to hire 2,200 people this year across its Electric Boat submarine yard operations in Connecticut and Rhode Island, an executive said Monday.
The announcement comes on the heels of the company adding 2,000 jobs last year in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Electric Boat entered 2021 with the biggest backlog of future work in its history, at $39 billion including the formal award last November of the first two of a dozen Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines that will replace 14 Ohio-class subs.
Electric Boat has 17,000 employees today, with a spokesperson confirming Monday the company's Connecticut workforce currently at about 12,000. More than 4,000 employees are in Rhode Island, at Quonset Point in North Kingstown and an engineering office outside Newport, with the rest at smaller sites in Washington, D.C.; St. Mary's, Ga.; Bremerton, Wash.; and Honolulu.
___
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.