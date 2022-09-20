FILE PHOTO: Trump gestures towards the U.S. Space Force flag during its presentation at the White House in Washington

President Donald Trump gestures towards the U.S. Space Force flag during a presentation of the flag in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in 2020.  

 KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

On Tuesday, the United States Space Force entered its anthem era, announcing the release of its own official song at the Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md.

The song, "Semper Supra" ("Always Above"), joins the ranks of "The Marine's Hymn," "The Army Goes Rolling In" and other staples of the American military anthem repertoire. It's also ... Wait. Why are you laughing?