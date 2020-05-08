Queen Elizabeth led tributes to veterans of World War II on Friday, recalling the “never give up, never despair” message of Victory in Europe Day 75 years ago as the coronavirus damped commemorations for the end of the war on the continent.
In a rare televised address that brought together the themes of wartime and the coronavirus, the 94-year-old monarch said those who had served during the conflict with Nazi Germany would admire how their descendants were coping with the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the virus.
“When I look at our country today and see what we are willing to do to protect and support one another, I say with pride, that we are still a nation those brave soldiers, sailors and airmen would recognize and admire,” she said.
On a day that should have been filled with parades and street parties, the national commemorations to herald the day when Allied forces accepted Germany’s unconditional surrender were scaled back after social gatherings were curbed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
VE Day was commemorated throughout Europe, including leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Russia – as well as U.S. President Donald Trump.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Trump spoke during a phone call.
“Both commemorated the millions of victims and the immeasurable suffering caused by the war unleashed by Nazi Germany,” a German spokesman said. “They agreed that it was important to keep the memory of the war and its horrors alive.”
Merkel emphasized the special importance of U.S. support for Germany after World War II and the deep ties between the two countries that developed after, the spokesman added.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson invoked the “heroism of countless ordinary people” in his tribute to the millions of Britons who fought and lived through the war.
“Today we must celebrate their achievement, and we remember their sacrifice,” Johnson said in a national address. “We are a free people because of everything our veterans did — we offer our gratitude, our heartfelt thanks and our solemn pledge: you will always be remembered.”
There were commemorations too across the water in France, where President Emmanuel Macron held the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin invoked the wartime Allies’ cooperation in telegrams to Trump, with Britain’s Johnson and others suggesting they should rekindle such togetherness for today’s problems.