Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, March 1, 2023. 

 BELTA/VIA REUTERS

BEIJING - China President Xi Jinping and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called for the "soonest possible" peace deal for Ukraine at talks in Beijing on Wednesday, the Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

Their summit brought together two of the foreign leaders on whom Russian President Vladimir Putin is most reliant for support as his army struggles to achieve the goals of its year-old invasion.