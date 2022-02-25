Xi tells Putin that China supports efforts to resolve Ukraine crisis via dialog Reuters Feb 25, 2022 Feb 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladmir Putin that China supports Russia in efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis via dialog, Chinese state television CCTV reported.The leaders spoke by phone on Friday, it said.(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; editing by John Stonestreet) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Fighter jets scramble to examine mysterious orb over Hawaii, military officials say Navy's tilt-rotor Osprey not yet reliable, Pentagon tester finds Ukraine under full-scale attack; West unites to sanction Russia Chernobyl power plant captured by Russian forces South Koreans overwhelmingly want nuclear weapons to confront China and North Korea, poll finds Russia recognizes two Ukrainian regions as independent, a potential pretext for war Biden, bipartisan U.S. lawmakers condemn Russia for escalation in Ukraine China rejects calling Russia move 'invasion,' urges citizens in Ukraine to stay home Send fighter jets to the Baltics to defend their airspace, Estonia tells U.S. U.S. vows to hold Russia accountable after it begins attack on Ukraine Request News Coverage