Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz he opposed the use of nuclear force in Europe in his most direct remarks yet on the need to keep Russia's war in Ukraine from escalating.

During the two leaders' first in-person talks on Friday in Beijing, Xi called on the international community to "reject the threat of nuclear weapons" and advocate against a nuclear war to prevent a "crisis on the Eurasian continent," according to the official Xinhua News Agency.