The leaders of Ukraine and Russia both vowed to push for victory in New Year speeches, but while Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke of gratitude and pain, Vladimir Putin urged duty to Russia, casting the war as a near-existential fight.

Zelenskiy, recalling some of the most dramatic moments and victories of the war, filled his emotional 17-minute video message with footage of Russia's attacks on the country and words of pride for Ukrainians withstanding attacks, darkness and cold.

Russian President Putin visits the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to award military orders and medals to service members involved in Russia-Ukraine conflict, at the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, Russia December 31, 2022.
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy delivers his annual speech to lawmakers during a session of the Parliament in Kyiv

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers his annual speech to lawmakers during a session of the Ukrainian Parliament, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 28, 2022.  