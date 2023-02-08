Zelenskiy addresses European Parliament in Brussels

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola claps next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the European Parliament during an address, amid Zelenskiy's second international trip since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium February 9, 2023. 

 DAINA LE LARDIC/EU 2023/VIA REUTERS

KYIV/BRUSSELS- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had heard from several European Union leaders at a summit that they were ready to provide Kyiv with aircraft to help fight against Russia's invasion.

He gave no further details about the pledges, and there was no immediate confirmation from any European countries. But Zelenskiy's remarks could indicate one of the biggest shifts yet in Western military support for Ukraine.