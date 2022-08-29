Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region

A Ukrainian serviceman prepares a BM21 Grad multiple launch rocket system for firing in a frontline in Kharkiv region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine August 2, 2022.  

 Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine/KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Russian soldiers to flee for their lives after his forces launched an offensive to retake southern Ukraine, but Moscow said it had repulsed the attack and inflicted heavy losses on Kyiv's troops.

Ukraine said on Monday its ground forces had gone on the offensive in the south for the first time after a long period of striking Russian supply lines, in particular bridges across the strategically important Dnipro River, and ammunition dumps.

