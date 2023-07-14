South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visits Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shake hands after a joint statement in Kyiv on Saturday.

 VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Ukrainians that Russia was throwing all its resources into a campaign to stop Kyiv’s troops from pressing their counteroffensive and a top general reported new progress on the southern front.

But Ukrainian military analysts suggested that things were not easy for Ukrainian forces in their bid to advance southward.