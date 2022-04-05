Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appears on a screen as he addresses the United Nations Security Council via video link during a meeting amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., April 5, 2022.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of committing a broad range of war crimes, charging during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council that Russian forces killed unarmed civilians and children, raped women, crushed people in their cars with tanks and burned bodies.
"They killed entire families, adults and children, and they tried to burn their bodies," Zelensky said. "This undermines the whole architecture of global security," he added. "They are destroying everything."
The Ukrainian leader addressed the council via video link after his visit to the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where Russian forces are accused of massacring civilians. The visit comes as the United States and European nations demand accountability and seek additional sanctions and the expulsion of Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council.
Zelensky used graphic terms in accusing Russia of atrocities.
"They were killed in their apartments and houses," he said. "Civilians were crushed by tanks while sitting in their cars in the middle of the road."
Moscow has denied any involvement in the attacks and has accused Ukraine of manipulating photos. But the U.N. meeting underscored Moscow's isolation on the world stage as U.N. Secretary General António Guterres and leading nations excoriated Russia for the "senseless loss of life" and "destruction of civilian infrastructure."
Zelensky emphasized that the atrocities in Bucha are just "one example of what occupiers have been doing in our land for the past 41 days."
"The world has yet to learn the full truth," he said.
If the United Nations in incapable of preventing violations such as Russia's in Ukraine, and of fostering peace, it should dissolve itself, Zelensky said. "Admit it if there is nothing you can do besides conversation."
He called for Russian leaders and soldiers he accused of war crimes to be brought before a special tribunal to be tried "immediately."
To Ukraine, he said, "the Russian leadership feels like colonizers in ancient times . . . they need our wealth." Russia, he added, "wants to turn Ukraine into silent slaves."
Russian troops are "looting openly ... they are stealing everything, beginning with food and ending with gold earrings pulled out and covered with blood."
Calling for reform of the entire U.N. system, Zelensky said that Russia is "turning a veto in the Security Council into the right to die."